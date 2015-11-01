Liverpool are set to make a shock January move to try to land Arsenal play-maker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.





TEAMtalk reports that German newspaper Bild have stated that the 23-year-old England international has emerged as boss Jurgen Klopp’s surprise choice to become one of the club’s January reinforcements. The player himself is becoming increasingly frustrated at his lack of a starting place at The Emirates and the journal suggests that Klopp will pounce this month and prize him away from the capital.

The costs involved in any such move are not known at this time but speculation suggests that The Gunners would not be willing to part with their player for anything less than around £35 million. Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 and has now made over 100 appearances for the club. He’s also earned 24 England caps but this season has seen him cut a frustrated figure on the bench and a switch could now be imminent.





S.M