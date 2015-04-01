

Reports in France suggest that Liverpool are lining up a shock summer swoop for French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. TV station Telefoot claims that the 32-year-old is being eyed by boss Jurgen Klopp as the surprise replacement for Simon Mignolet.

Mandanda is currently plying his trade at Crystal Palace after joining the South London club from Marseille last summer. A knee injury towards the end of last year however has seen him lose his first-team place to Wayne Hennessey with his number two status in the team also under threat from Julian Speroni.



Klopp is aware that he could get the Congo born player on the cheap this summer which would leave Loris Karius as the number one at Anfield. Mandanda has represented his country on 24 occasions since making his international bow way back in 2008.

Liverpool have also been linked with England number one Joe Hart who is currently on-loan at Torino after being frozen out by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.