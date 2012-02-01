Liverpool in talks to sign Renato Sanches
28 August at 14:45Liverpool are in talks to sign out-of-favour teenager Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed.
Sanches has only had a single season with the Bundesliga giants and manager Carlo Ancelotti has been unimpressed with the Portugal international so far.
This has fuelled speculation surrounding his departure, with clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and now Liverpool in for the midfielder.
Now it looks as though the Merseyside club have forged a way into talks for the player, with Monaco also keen.
Sky Italy: Liverpool in talks to sign Renato Sanches. Monaco interested too. Agent Jorge Mendes at Monaco game now (involved in Mbappé deal)— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2017
