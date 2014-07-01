Renato Sanches with a view to the 20-year-old replacing Philippe Coutinho at Anfield. Despite Barcelona’s recent capture of Ousmane Dembele, Catalan journal

Reports from Spain state that Liverpool are talking to Bayern Munich about their Portuguese midfielderwith a view to the 20-year-old replacing Philippe Coutinho at Anfield. Despite Barcelona’s recent capture of Ousmane Dembele, Catalan journal Sport states that Blaugrana will make another attempt to bring Coutinho to the Camp Nou before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Liverpool have rejected a £118M offer from Barca for the 25-year-old Brazilian but these latest reports suggest that they will be open to letting the player complete his move, if they can land a replacement.



Renato Sanches has long been on boss Jurgen Klopp’s wanted list and it now seems as though Bayern Munich are open to his sale. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has also reportedly given the green-light for the player to leave Bavaria with both Juventus and AC Milan also keen.



According to reports in the UK this morning however, Coutinho could stay at Anfield for another season and make his move to the Camp Nou next summer.