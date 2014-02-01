Max Meyer has hinted that his future may lie in the Premier League. The German Under-21 captain is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the club and has number of possible suitors in England with Liverpool thought to be in pole-position.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the player’s progress for some time and the fact that Schalke are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season could hasten his departure. Having already made four senior appearances for his country, the player told TV station ZDF that he was unsure if would still be at his current employers next season.



When quizzed as to whether he could extend his deal in Gelsenkirchen he explained that; “Why not? I can imagine both. The odds are 50-50. "



Spurs have also been linked with the attacking midfielder as boss Mauricio Pochettino looks for attacking alternatives ahead of next season.