Liverpool are inching closer to a Gremio rising star
13 May at 22:35Liverpool are currently 4th in the EPL standings as they are holding on to that final UCL qualification spot. Klopp will certainly want to keep improving his team this coming off-season as he wants to add some good talented players.
According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are inching closer to Gremio's Luan (born in 1993) as the player reportedly rejected a contract renewal offer by the Brazilian club. It seems like Klopp's club are in pole position as they are willing to offer 30+ million euros to get Luan. In Brazil, he is viewed a the new Ronaldinho as he is a very exciting prospect.
Luan appeared in 12 games for Gremio this season as he scored 4 goals. He has a lot of offensive upside as Klopp might be looking to add some extra samba flair to his team. Liverpool can already count on Roberto Firmino and Coutinho within their ranks ....
