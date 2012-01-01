Liverpool have another idea to sign Thomas Lemar: they want to offer Monaco Divock Origi.

The Belgian international is also liked by Tottenham, and has struggled for playing time since moving to Anfield for

12 million two seasons ago, despite promising cameos that have helped him score twelve Premier League goals.

Lemar, for his part, was the subject of two rejected Liverpool offers, the first worth

60 million, the second

72m.

The 22-year-old’s agent recently claimed that “Divock needs to leave Liverpool in order to get playing time.

“We haven’t been contacted by Anderlecht. Tottenham are a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Lemar is liked by clubs from all over Europe, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. He’s scored 14 Ligue 1 goals over the last two seasons, playing lights-out and earning a call-up to the French national team.

claims that the Reds are sure that this offer will work.