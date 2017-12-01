Liverpool, Inter target admits he may move clubs
20 December at 13:30Lazio centerback Stefan de Vrij didn’t seem to be in the Christmas spirit when he appeared at the club’s holiday part on Tuesday night. Amidst constant chatter of an imminent departure from the club, the Dutchman did little to calm the nerves of fans and teammates.
He spoke about his expiring contract and what lies ahead. What he had to say, however, probably felt like a big fat lump of coal for fans and the organization.
Here's what was collected by Lazio Style Channel: "This evening has a good atmosphere for Christmas, and also because we are doing well and the fans are happy and smiling.”
He also spoke about Lazio’s issues with referees of late. “We want to move on. What happened has happened. We think about the future so much, and its important to remember we can’t change the past.
When asked about a renewal, he offered a terse response. “I do not know ".
