PSG star Lucas Moura has rejected a move away from the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian man, targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Inter, has found himself on the chopping block ever since Neymar’s arrival in a

222 million blockbuster move.

With Kylian M’Bappe joining in another FFP-dodging loan move, the Parisians need to offload players.

​Moura has,

Beyond that, his friend Neymar is trying to convince PSG to keep Lucas.

PSG had previously tried to throw the 25-year-old into a potential deal for Moura, but the Ligue 1 defending champions didn’t want Moura.

Lucas was also on Inter’s transfer radar, but was considered to be too expensive.



Other PSG players to have left include Blaise Matuidi and Dani Alves, while Serge Aurier is expected to join Tottenham sooner rather than later.



Marco Verratti has also been linked with a move away.