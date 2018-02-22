Liverpool interested in re-signing former midfielder
13 April at 17:08AC Milan star Suso is attracting interest from Premier League club Liverpool and the Spanish star could be sold in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old arrived at San Siro from the Merseyside club in 2015 and spent a season on loan at Genoa. On his return to Milan, he has impressed with his display and his form has attracted interest from his former club.
Suso was a target for Liverpool and the former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp earlier wanted to take Philippe Coutinho’s place in the squad. The Brazilian left Anfield and made a switch to Barcelona in January.
The attacker has €40 million release clause in his contract, which will activate next summer.
Suso is also open to the idea of returning to England. It will be difficult for Milan to turn down a large offer from Liverpool. Milan are keen on keeping their player at all costs, but are aware that it will be an uphill task to retain Suso, if there is a firm interest from Klopp’s side.
