AC Milan star Suso is attracting interest from Premier League club Liverpool and the Spanish star could be sold in the summer transfer window.The 23-year-old arrived at San Siro from the Merseyside club in 2015 and spent a season on loan at Genoa. On his return to Milan, he has impressed with his display and his form has attracted interest from his former club Suso was a target for Liverpool and the former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp earlier wanted to take Philippe Coutinho’s place in the squad. The Brazilian left Anfield and made a switch to Barcelona in January.The attacker has €40 million release clause in his contract, which will activate next summer.Suso is also open to the idea of returning to England. It will be difficult for Milan to turn down a large offer from Liverpool. Milan are keen on keeping their player at all costs, but are aware that it will be an uphill task to retain Suso, if there is a firm interest from Klopp’s side.