Liverpool are confident they can land Real Madrid play-maker James Rodriguez – if they can qualify for the Champions League next season.



The Merseyside giants have been linked with the 25-year-old Colombian for some time and despite having their advances rejected, The Mirror now believes their chase is back on as the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has changed.

James has always maintained up until now that his future will be in the Spanish capital and the player has the backing of President Florentino Perez. The man he doesn’t have the backing of however, is coach Zinedine Zidane and a series of high-profile falling out’s with the former French playing legend has led to the player having a re-think about his future.



Zidane would love to use James as part of a deal to bring Chelsea’s Belgian star Eden Hazard to Real but with that path looking like being blocked by the Premier League leaders, it could now mean that Liverpool could be in the box-seat to bring the player to England.



James has a contract in Spain until 2020 and the journal understands that an offer in the regu=ion of £65 million could tempt Los Blancos to part company with the player who arrived in the summer of 2014.