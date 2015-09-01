Liverpool join Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus in race for Schalke star
18 January at 13:56Chelsea and Juventus aren’t the only clubs who are chasing Sead Kolasinac.
According to a recent report by Tuttosport (via Sport Mediaset), Liverpool have also entered the race for the 23-year-old, who is also wanted by Arsenal.
It is well known that Juventus’ Giuseppe Marotta met with Schalke yesterday to make another offer for the full-back.
With Patrice Evra close to signing with Crystal Palace, Juventus need cover at full-back, though the Bosnian international could turn out to be useful elsewhere, where he previously played as a centre-half and holding midfielder before moving to full-back.
Schalke are entertaining offers now, seeing as Kolasinac will be available on a free at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has made 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring twice.
Marotta recently said that Juventus “like [Kolasinac] a lot, he is an option for us. We are not hidding the fact that we are evaluating him as we might possible sign him in the future, let's see what happens".
