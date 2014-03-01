Liverpool join Chelsea, Spurs in race for Inter wonderkid
16 February at 09:42Liverpool are also in the market for 17-year-old Inter sensation Andrea Pinamonti, according to a report from the Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Star).
Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in the striker, who has demonstrated enough maturity to be called up to this weekend’s game against Empoli, where he made a late cameo appearance.
The scorer of 15 goals for Inter’s Primavera side this season, Pinamonti is considered to be both an exciting prospect, and someone with the maturity to succeed at the higher level, as our own Mark Neale pointed out in his recent editorial:
Andrea Pinamonti made his senior debut for Internazionale during their ill-fated Europa league campaign back in the Fall; starting for the very first time for the club he also supports, Pinamonti played a starring role in their 2-1 win over Sparta Prague.
An assist for Eder’s opening goal along with an impressive work rate, Pinamonti did not look out of place amongst his older and more experienced counterparts. This is nothing new for the young man from Trentino, as he has progressed through the ranks at Inter.
Coach Stefano Pioli himself is quoted as complimenting the youngster’s maturity: “He (Pinamonti) is very young but has great quality and above all it is not easy to find a youngster who is so humble, with his head firmly on his shoulders. He’ll have a great future.”
2 - Andrea Pinamonti is the second youngest player - after de Ligt (Ajax) - to have started an Europa League game this season. Promise.— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 9, 2016
