Andrea Pinamonti made his senior debut for Internazionale during their ill-fated Europa league campaign back in the Fall; starting for the very first time for the club he also supports, Pinamonti played a starring role in their 2-1 win over Sparta Prague.

An assist for Eder’s opening goal along with an impressive work rate, Pinamonti did not look out of place amongst his older and more experienced counterparts. This is nothing new for the young man from Trentino, as he has progressed through the ranks at Inter.

