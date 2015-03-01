Liverpool join race for AC Milan, Chelsea and Man United target Renato Sanches
01 August at 16:35Liverpool have joined the race alongside AC Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea for Bayern Munich teenage midfielder Renato Sanches but only if their star player Phillipe Coutinho moves to Barcelona and if the deal is a permanent according to The Daily Express.
This is despite early reports quoting that Bayern’s manager Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Portugal international to leave the club.
Sanches moved to the Bundesliga giants last year but failed to make an impressive on the already bolstered side. Then reports emerged that Premier League sides Man United and Chelsea were after the 19-year-old but on a loan deal.
Ancelotti, as CalcioMercato reported Tuesday, came out to say that he wants Sanches to continue his career in Germany with the side:
“There is nothing new with Renato Sanches,” the Coach said in a press conference.
“He has started the season with us, and he’ll stay with us until the end of transfer market, on August 31st.
“He played well in our last match”.
Jacque Talbot
