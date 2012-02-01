Liverpool prepare to launch £74m bid for Monaco star
28 August at 12:45Liverpool are set to launch a £74m bid for Arsenal and Manchester United target Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mail.
The Monaco star had been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners but that soon dropped off as his side held firm on their price-tag, leaving Europa League champions to come in and attempt to nab the 21-year-old.
But now Liverpool are expected to come in and lodge a massive 70-plus bid for the Frenchman, just says after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger stated that the deal was ‘dead’ between his side and player.
Lemar, who is currently training with the France national team, has a contract with Monaco until 2020 but is still keen on forging a possible to a Premier League club.
Arsenal made three bids for the attacker, with the last one reaching £50m, but now Liverpool are preparing to up that bid by £24m to ensure that they get their target.
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments