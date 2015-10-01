Liverpool join race to sign Donnarumma?
04 February at 22:20According to the Daily Star, Liverpool have added their name to the list of clubs interested in luring teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma away from AC Milan this summer.
The British tabloid suggests that the Reds are keeping an open mind with regard to which ‘keeper they might sign come the end of the season, with Roma stopper Alisson also said to be a target.
Jürgen Klopp is intent on strengthening between the sticks, as he remains unsure of who the best option is between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. The addition of a top-class player such as Alisson or Donnarumma would solve the problem.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the aforementioned Donnarumma intends to stay at San Siro, given the ongoing feud between his agent Mino Raiola and Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli. Only time will tell where he ends up – should he leave at all – but it seems Merseyside can now be considered another possible destination for the 18-year-old.
(Daily Star)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
