Benjamin Mendy. Italian transfer expert

Liverpool has joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the pursuit of Monaco left-back. Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to add the 22-year-old to his squad this summer ahead of what they hope will be a return to the Champions League next season.

The Merseysiders need a home win over already relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday to guarantee at least a play-off place in next season’s competition. Having already helped his team to the semi-finals this season, Klopp sees Mendy as potentially a vital cog in a summer revamp of the squad.



There is competition however, with both Chelsea and Manchester United also chasing down his signature and Klopp’s pursuit could be bad news for young Englishman Ryan Sessegnon. The 17-year-old Fulham defender’s potential dream move to Anfield could now be put on hold until after there has been an outcome in the chase for Mendy.