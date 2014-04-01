Liverpool are set to rival Real Madrid for one of the Bundesliga’s most promising wingers.

Today's edition of the Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt.

The 20-year-old has Blitzkrieged his way onto the scene, scoring 42 BuLi goals in 87 games since making his league debut in 2014.

With four Germany caps and a bright future ahead of him, Cadena Ser reported a few days ago that Real Madrid were on the case.

Klopp is, however, both a keen observer of German football and a coach happy to launch youth players.

This confirms recent reports that the Reds were ready to splurge €20m on the youngster, though it has also been written that Juventus are very keen on Brandt.

The 20-year-old doesn’t seem to be fazed, hinting recently that he wanted to sort out his contract situation so he could “not think about this forever”.

His deal runs out in 2019, but has a £10.9m release clause which has promoted many elite clubs to sit up and take notice.