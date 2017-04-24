Liverpool join Spurs, Juventus in race for Bundes Ace
25 April at 17:45Liverpool could be about to pounce in the Douglas Costa sweepstakes.
The Tottenham and Juventus target isn’t getting regular first-team football under Coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Sportsbild (h/t sports journalist Alex Chaffer), Jurgen Klopp has long been enthusiastic about the Brazilian winger, who joined the Bundesliga giants last summer. Capable of playing anywhere as an attacking midfielder, Costa did much better under Pep Guardiola, seeing his performances plummet this season since the change at the top.
A fantastically talented player, Costa was recently reported by HITC to have been the subject of a potential swap with Tottenham, with Kyle Walker going the other way in exchange for an extra € 15 million.
The Mirror have been talking about Spurs’ interest for some time, with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben seemingly cemented as the Bavarians’ starting wingers.
Costa has scored 12 goals for the Bavarians in two seasons in all competitions, adding an incredible 18 assists.
The Brazilian was recently linked to Juventus by reporters who noticed that he had instagram pictures posted by fellow Brazilian (and Juve player) Neto, as well as former team-mate Mehdi Benatia.
