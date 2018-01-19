Liverpool join Tottenham and Juventus in race for North Korean starlet
19 January at 15:50Liverpool have now joined Premier League giants Tottenham and Serie A powerhouses Juventus in the race to sign Cagliari youngster Kwang Song-Han.
The 19-year-old North Korean is one of the hottest young properties in the Italian Serie A right now, despite having been loaned out to second division Perugia by Cagliari. For Perugia, Song-Han has scored seven times in 17 appearances and has racked up a tally of three assists as well.
TuttoSport say that Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the youngster and are monitoring his progress at Perugia. Juventus have already been after him and reports have been suggestive of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs having watched him already.
Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini values the North-Korean forward at around 20 million euros and is unwilling to reduce the asking price until a player is offered in return. Juventus might look to offer young goalkeeper Emil Audero in return.
