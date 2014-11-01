Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp blocks midfielder’s exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed the transfer status of Lucas Leiva as the Brazilian midfielder is being heavily linked with leaving the Anfield Road in the January transfer window. The former Gremio playmaker had been linked with a loan move to Inter before the nerazzurri signed Italian promise Roberto Gagliardini.



With the Serie A giants not interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder anymore, Atletico Mineiro have emerged as potential bidders for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Klopp, however, has blocked the exit of the experienced midfielder claiming that “Lucas will stay at Liverpool.”



“You never know what can happen in football, but we have an agreement and I think he won’t be leaving us in January.”



Lucas’ Liverpool contract runs until the end of the current campaign. The Reds’ veteran has 17 appearances and one goal in all competitions with Liverpool so far this season and if he’s to leave the club he’d prefer to join another European club instead of making return to his home country.

