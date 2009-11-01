Liverpool & Juve transfer news: Marotta release fresh transfer update on Emre Can
29 January at 13:00Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta has talked to RMC Sport to release a few updates on the future of Emre Can. The Germany International will see his Liverpool contract expire at the end of the season and Juventus are in talks to sign him as a free agent at the end of the season.
“We are happy of Juventus’ campaign so far”, Marotta said.
“We are in race for every trophy and talks with Emre Can are ongoing. Negotiations are ongoing but his move to Juventus is not a done deal yet.”
Can is not only being monitored by Juventus but Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested in welcoming his services.
According to our sources the Old Lady has offered the 23-year-old a € 5 million-a-year deal for the next five years.
Emre Can has also recently confirmed that he has yet no agreement with any other club adding that he will commit to Liverpool till the end of the season.
