According to reports in The Times , Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have put Liverpool midfielderon their summer radar.

The 28-year-old England international has had an outstanding season so far for the Premier League side who are hoping to tie him down to a new contract at the end of the season. Should the player refuse to agree to a new deal, he will have no shortage of takers with PSG already reported to be ready to offer the Reds £40 million.



Lallana has a Spanish grandfather and actually speaks the language which would surely give the Catalan club a head start over the other two contenders. The player himself seems settled at Anfield however and recently declared that; “I love it here at the minute, especially since the manager has come in. We have each other’s trust and you don’t always get that at clubs. The thought of leaving Liverpool has never entered my mind. It’s a great compliment to be spoken of in the same breath as a club like PSG with those sorts of numbers. But I absolutely love my football at the minute under this boss and I can only see myself being here for the long term.”