Liverpool: Juventus, Real Madrid target blasts ‘false stories’ after salary claims
27 March at 13:05Emre Can says he will no longer comment on “false stories” after yesterday’s report in the Daily Mirror which claimed he is demanding £200,000 a week from Liverpool in order to extend his contract.
Indeed, the tabloid stated The Reds were “unlikely” to agree to those demands, which would have made him the club’s highest paid player, surpassing the £120,000 a week that Mohamed Salah currently earns.
However, the German has taken to Instagram to hit out at the report and now insists he will no longer discuss his future until it is fully resolved one way or another:
“I’ve just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury. Interesting stories about me in the press! I’m no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch ASAP.”
Can initially joined LFC in a £10 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014 and has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Manchester City and Real Madrid are also understood to be keen on securing his services.
(TEAMtalk)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
