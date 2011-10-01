Liverpool’s defensive problems have come under the microscope once again after the Merseyside giants dropped vital points in their Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday. Despite boasting an attack that ranks as one of the best in Europe, frailties at the back could see Jurgen Klopp’s side lose ground in their quest to land a first English league title since 1990.



Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Burnley, Klopp was adamant there was nothing wrong with his defence.



The German explained that; “"We give you the opportunity to talk about it...that’s our mistake," he said. It’s not a quality thing. How it is here, it looks like self-fulfilling prophecy. We cannot take out the City game, but if we could, we have a lot of decent defending performances”.



Asked about the events that led to Sevilla’s leveller mid-week, Klopp explained that; “The first goal the other night there were 5 mistakes before the final mistake," he said. It’s defending problem, but not a defending problem of the centre-halves or whatever. It’s our job to work on it.”