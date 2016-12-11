Liverpool: Klopp on the possibility of adding Keita in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation that midfielder Naby Keita could move to Anfield in January rather than the summer.



Keita is due to join Liverpool from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in a €48 million deal in the summer, but Leipzig's failure to progress in the Champions League has led to suggestions he could move sooner.



But Klopp said the Guinea international midfielder would not be making the switch ahead of schedule. "There is an agreement with the club that he will come in June or July to Liverpool," the manager said. "There is nothing else to say about that.



"We really don't think about it because of all the things Leipzig have said. They said they do not have to sell any player. So why should they do something like that [allowing him to move early]?



The midfielder has been sent off twice for Leipzig this season, but has also contributed five goals in his 19 games.