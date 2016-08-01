Liverpool: Klopp admits Emre Can may leave for Juventus

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly resigned to losing Emre Can on a free transfer, but insists he has no complaints about him running down his contract as long as he continues to behave professionally at Liverpool.



The Germany international has been linked with moves away from Liverpool for a long time, particularly since entering the final six months of his contract at the start of January. Juventus are said to be the favorites to secure Can's signature if he does leave Anfield, with a move in this transfer window even speculated initially.



"He'll stay beyond the winter," Klopp told DAZN . "Emre is still a young lad but he has developed into a great player and is very important for us. Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract. That's not cool for the club, but there are moments in which you have to accept it.”



"And as long as the player behaves like Emre does, then I have absolutely nothing to complain about. He gives everything he has and identifies with the club."