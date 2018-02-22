Liverpool coach

Jurgen

Klopp

has confirmed Emre Can is still sidelined with an injury and

will

be out of

action

.

The Germany international last featured for the Merseyside club in his

side

's victory over Watford in March prior to the international break. Initially, he was selected for the national

side

, but he was forced to return to Anfield. Can is still in the Reds' treatment

room

and is not close to returning to the pitch. " That is not in the best place. [He is receiving] treatment and we're still hoping it will

be a

little

bit

quicker

than

maybe we thought in the first moment. But we can not say anything else

, "

Klopp

explained

,

when

asked

about

an update on Can's injury.

Can's

current

deal

at the

Emirates

will

run down after the end of the 2017/18 season. He is

linked

with a move to

Juventus

and

could

leave

the Premier League club as a free

agent

.

Should

he

fail

to

recover

from the back injury on time, he is

unlikely

to play for Liverpool

again

.

