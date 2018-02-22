Liverpool, Klopp admits Emre Can’s season could be over
09 April at 17:50Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Emre Can is still sidelined with an injury and will be out of action .
The Germany international last featured for the Merseyside club in his side 's victory over Watford in March prior to the international break. Initially, he was selected for the national side , but he was forced to return to Anfield. Can is still in the Reds' treatment room and is not close to returning to the pitch. " That is not in the best place. [He is receiving] treatment and we're still hoping it willclose to returning to the pitch.
place. [He is receiving] treatment and we’re still be a little bit quicker than maybe we thought in the first moment. But we can not say anything elsemaybe we thought in the first moment. But we , " Klopp explained , when asked about an update on Can's injury.
Can's current deal at the Emirates will run down after the end of the 2017/18 season. He is linked with a move to Juventus and could leave the Premier League club as a free agent . Should he fail torecover from the back injury on time, he is unlikely to play for Liverpool again .
