Liverpool: Klopp admits interest in signing Barcelona star
07 May at 12:30Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted that he is interested in signing Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona, should the Spanish champions decide to sell him during this summer’s transfer window.
The 20-year-old has struggled with injury since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee in the region of £95 million. Here is what the German coach had to say on the matter: “Is he on the market? Now I’m interested.”
