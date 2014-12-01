Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped the biggest hint yet that he will make a summer move for the highly-rated Danish striker Kasper Dolberg. The 19-year-old Ajax frontman has been gathering plaudits throughout the season after some devastating displays in the Eredivisie.





In an interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet , the German tactician added his weight to his growing band of admirers by explaining that; “Who doesn’t know Kasper Dolberg? You can’t play at Ajax without being noticed. Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.”

He continued by stating that; “I love Danish players. I had Leon Andreasen at Mainz, he was a monster. I also have fond memories of Bo Svensson. And Mohamed Zidan – he is probably half Danish, because his wife is Danish! But it’s not that they are Danes, it is all about their qualities.”



Having already netted 13 times this season, there looks set to be a frenzy of activity in the summer with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs vying for his signature. Liverpool look set to be one of those clubs.