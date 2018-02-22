Liverpool: Klopp confident Gerrard will succeed at Rangers
05 May at 14:30Jürgen Klopp has backed Steven Gerrard to prove that he has the credentials to become a great manager during his spell in charge of Rangers, who confirmed in an official statement yesterday afternoon that the former England captain has agreed a four-year deal to take charge of the Ibrox side. Here is what Klopp told The Reds’ official website:
“If Stevie thinks it’s the right moment then I’m sure it is the right moment. If he thinks he’s ready then he’s ready. How I know it, Rangers are a big club in a little bit of a difficult moment but still a much better moment than a few years ago. It could be a really good fit, it could be nice, coming closer to Celtic.
“I’m pretty sure Celtic supporters don’t think, ‘Thank God, Steven Gerrard’. They think, ‘Wow, Steven Gerrard’. That can always be a sign. Stevie is one of the best midfielders ever. Now he wants to be a manager. He has the passion for football and the knowledge about football. All the rest is to learn; I’m sure he learned a lot in the last year. I’m really happy for him to have the opportunity.”
