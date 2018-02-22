Liverpool: Klopp confirms Emre Can season is over
10 April at 14:00Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had admitted that Emre Can’s season is over. The Germany International sustained a back injury a few weeks ago and the Reds’ manager has confirmed that the talented footballer will not play for Liverpool again this season.
Can, 24, is out of his contract at the end of the season and his long-term injury means the player may not play for Liverpool again.
“Emre Can’s season is over and both Lallana and Matip will also miss the Manchester City clash. It’s never positive when you lose three key players in a few weeks.”
Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta revealed last week that the Serie A giants expect an answer from Can within the next ten days. The Old Lady has already made her move to sign the player on a permanent deal but Can has yet to put pen to paper on a deal with Juventus. Man City, Bayern and Real Madrid are also being linked with signing the talented footballer.
