Liverpool are preparing to welcome back Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho after his recent injury lay-off and boss Jurgen Klopp has also reassured fans that the 24-year-old will still be at the club next season.



Having recently been linked with possible moves to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, the German tactician explained ahead of his teams EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton on Wednesday that; “It’s great that other big clubs are interested in him even if they may have forgotten about him since his injury!”.



Klopp then added that; “Anyway, he is not for sale, he is our player and nothing has changed”. Coutinho has had an exceptional season and despite his recent stoppage, will surely have a big say in driving his club forward as they search for their first league championship since 1990. The Brazilian has scored five Premier League goals in 13 appearances this season for the Merseyside club.