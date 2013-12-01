Despite being linked with a new number one goalkeeper next season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given the clearest indication yet that he’s not in the market for a new custodian this summer.





The Mirror quotes the German tactician who has been reportedly considering making a move for England number one Joe Hart. The 29-year-old explained in a recent interview that he thought he was surplus to requirements at Manchester City after spending this season on-loan at Italian side Torino.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Burnley, Klopp, when asked if he was happy with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, explained that; “One day when a goalkeeper is involved in a goal which happens quite a few times it is the life of a goalkeeper that you are the last man standing. Then you are not too happy. But I am happy with our goalkeepers, yes.”



When he was approached about a possible summer move for Hart, he replied; “We have these really, really good goalkeepers. We have [39-year-old third-choice Alex] Manninger, a wonderful professional player, in the squad which helps the squad a lot. We have young players in behind including Danny Ward [out at Championship promotion chasers Huddersfield] on loan. Our situation is as good as possible.”