Liverpool: Klopp explains Mignolet snub
27 August at 16:55Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released his usual pre-match interview with Sky Sport to explain why he decided to omit Simon Mignolet from Liverpool’s starting XI for the game against Arsenal. The omission of Mignolet came as a huge surprise as the Belgium International had started each one of Liverpool’s opening four official games this season.
“Media wil be talking about this – said Klopp – but there is nothing strange in Simon’s omission.”
“He played four successive games and I think he needed some rest, I told him my decision yesterday and that’s the only thing to know about his exclusion. There is nothing strange. Even if he is a goalkeeper he needs some rest and today he will rest.”
Loris Karius is going to start against Arsenal instead of Mignolet.
