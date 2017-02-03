Andy Robertson. The 22-year-old, who has had an incredible rise to stardom in recent years, is thought to be one of the names in the German’s notebook as he looks to reconstruct his back-line in the summer.

According to reports in The Sun , Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his eye on Hull City left-back. The 22-year-old, who has had an incredible rise to stardom in recent years, is thought to be one of the names in the German’s notebook as he looks to reconstruct his back-line in the summer.

The Scottish international has been one of the bright sparks in a disappointing season at the KCOM Stadium and despite a recent upturn in the club’s fortunes; he seems set to leave at the end of the current campaign.



The Tigers had agreed a £10 million fee with Burnley on deadline day last week only for the deal to collapse after Hull failed to bring in a replacement. Stoke City have also been linked with a move but with reports that Liverpool are also keen to secure his services, it looks like there would be only one choice for the highly-rated full-back.