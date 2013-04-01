Liverpool: Klopp faces discipline for harsh criticism of ref vs Spurs

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's controversy-filled 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was "massively influenced" by the officials, believing referee Jon Moss wanted to be "in the middle of interest."



Harry Kane's controversial penalty in the 95th minute cancelled out Mohamed Salah's late strike to earn Spurs a point at Anfield.



It was clear, two sides high quality who wanted to win desperate, obviously. That made the game. But the result was massively influenced by, I would say, linesman decisions," Klopp told Sky Sports after the game. "That's it. How always, we have to take it. That's how it is.”



When asked whether he had received an explanation from the referee, the Liverpool manager replied: "When did you ever hear [that]? I'm not allowed to go into the room until half an hour after the game, so how?”



“Then a situation like that in the last minute. Wow. You need to be sure or leave it, but he obviously wanted to be in the middle of interest. Now he is. I cannot change that.”



It’s not immediately clear whether the English FA will take action against Klopp for his public criticism of the referees.