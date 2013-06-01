Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the future of German midfielder Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent weeks but his boss and fellow countryman spoke to the

Ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League clash against Manchester City, Liverpool bosshas been speaking about the future of German midfielder Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent weeks but his boss and fellow countryman spoke to the clubs official website about the latest situation.

He explained that; “It actually makes no sense to talk about it, but because I obviously heard there was a story out there… yes, we are in talks, what can I say? They are good, because Emre likes to be here. We really like him as a person and as a player. So there are talks, there is nothing else to say.”



“And until the final year starts – there are a few months still – no problems, absolutely no problems. Completely good talks [have been] held with a lot of other players, and if there is something to say about [it] we will be the first.”