Liverpool, Klopp: ‘Guardiola’s teams were always stronger than mine’
03 April at 15:40Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s hotly-anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Liverpool and Manchester City, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp has been discussing his previous encounters with Pep Guardiola while in charge of Borussia Dortmund. Here is what he had to say:
“It will be the best match of all the quarter-finals. It will be an exciting match. We will have to do more than our opponents because you cannot only defend and hope that they do not score. They are simply too strong. Their players are always perfectly positioned but the positioning, however important, is not magic.
“Knowing what to do with the ball is important. This is when the quality of individual players becomes important. Guardiola has always had great players, both at Barcelona and at Bayern Munich.
“There are no big differences between his style of play and mine, only that Pep had teams that were stronger than mine. The difference between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund was huge, not to mention how good his Barcelona players were. His were world class teams, while mine always aspired to grow and improve.”
