Liverpool: Klopp heightens playing time row with Sturridge

Jurgen Klopp is adamant he can't guarantee playing time to Daniel Sturridge, who is looking to leave Anfield in search of regular action on the pitch.



Hoping to keep his World Cup hopes alive, Sturridge wants to make an impression on England manager Gareth Southgate, but will need consistent minutes to do so.



Sturridge currently finds himself firmly behind Roberto Firmino and youngster Dominic Solanke in the Reds pecking order up front, and hasn't played since early December. However, promising players time on the pitch is something Klopp said he's never done as a manager, and will not start doing with Sturridge.



"I have never in my life promised a player game time for the next few months," Klopp told reporters on Friday, ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with West Brom.



"It is not possible. When Daniel is fit, training, in shape, he is still an outstanding striker -- there is no doubt about that. But he did not play the last few weeks for different reasons.”



He also refused to rule out selling the disgruntled Englishman. “I cannot give you an answer on that,” said Klopp. "It is an open thing. There are a lot of rumors around and at this moment there is nothing to say about it. When we have something to say about it we will say something.”