Liverpool: Klopp hints at new deal for Juventus target Can

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about a number of topics; the most pressing of which is the contract status of midfielder Emre Can.



The German was quick to dismiss reports that his fellow countryman, Can, has signed a deal with Juventus. In fact, the Reds boss is still hopeful that Can could sign a new deal with the club.



Asked if Can to Juve was a done deal, he said: "No. He didn’t come in my office and say so. Nothing new about that. I think everything is possible, but there’s nothing else to say about it. There’s no decision made, otherwise we would have said."



With the World Cup winner’s contract set to expire this summer, speculation has run rampant about his future. The loudest rumor has him moving to Torino to wear the famed Bianconeri shirt. Some speculation suggested that he would have even made a January switch, but because Naby Keita remained with RB Leipzig, Can remained with Liverpool.