Liverpool, Klopp isn't happy about the kick-off time of their game against Everton
16 March at 22:25Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp spoke to the English press (via The Guardian) as his team are set to take on Everton this coming week-end. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Schedule? Whoever made this schedule wasn't expecting us to progress in the UCL since it was originally a Sunday match. We played a game on Wednesday and now we will be getting an early game on Saturday? It doesn't really make much sense. We are going to have two very difficult games coming up against Man City and also this one against Everton as well so we will have to be 100% ready. It won't be easy but we will give it our all...".
Liverpool will be facing Manchester City in the UEFA Champions league as this will be an all English affair. Klopp knows that Guardiola's team are playing great so he knows that his players will need to be in great shape...
