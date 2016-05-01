Liverpool, Klopp: 'Let's keep on climbing the mountain...'
27 August at 20:32Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press (via the Express) after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal, here is what he had to say on the matter: "After the UCL qualifications, we have to keep on climbing the mountain. We are in great shape as we have to keep on working hard. We were very organized today against Wenger's Arsenal and we put in a great display. If you give Arsenal too much room to work, you will lose the game. My boys deserve credit as we executed the game plan very well".
Firmino, Mane, Salah and Sturridge all scored for Klopp's team as they came away with a very impressive 4-0 win over the gunners. Liverpool are now currently in second place as they accumulated 7 points out of their first 3 EPL games this season. Wenger on the other hand wasn't too pleased with the effort that his club put in as Arsenal will now need to bounce back soon...
