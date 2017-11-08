Liverpool: Klopp, Mane feud over playing time against Chelsea

Sadio Mane looked visibly upset with Jurgen Klopp in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea on Saturday.



The Senegal international was surprisingly benched for the match at Anfield and was only brought on with one minute remaining. Shortly after the final whistle, Mane was seen arguing with Klopp on the pitch and the Liverpool manager attempted to diffuse the situation by putting his arm around the forward.



Earlier this month, Mane returned early from international duty with Senegal after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old was able to play 74 minutes in the 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend and followed that up with a full game in the 3-3 draw against Sevilla on Tuesday evening.



Before Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea at Anfield, Klopp admitted that he was concerned over Mane’s fatigue levels and said that was the reason why he decided to bench the forward. Klopp also decided to rest Roberto Firmino against Antonio Conte’s side, and the Brazilian was left on the bench for the entire game.