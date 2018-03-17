Liverpool, Klopp mocks Mourinho as Salah comes up big for his team
17 March at 22:35Liverpool came away with a huge 5-0 win against Watford earlier on today as Klopp's men have been in great form of late. Momo Salah has been on fire as he scored three more goals today. Here is what Klopp had to say as he spoke to the English press after the game (via Metro):
" Guardiola's Man City? Well they also know that it won't be easy. This tie will be great for the fans and the players. There won't be any bus parking, both teams will attack at will! Salah? He just loves to score goals and he is a great lad. We knew it wasn't going to be easy tonight and my boys gave it their all. We got a crucial 3 points and that's what we wanted. We scored a few great goals and my players didn't stop attacking all game long which is exactly what football should be. I was very happy with this game".
