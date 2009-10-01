Liverpool: Klopp prepares opening bid for German starlet
31 March at 18:30Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Schalke 04 star Max Meyer, one of the most promising footballers in Germany at the moment. The 21-year-old winger has two goals and four assists in 32 appearances with Schalke and he runs out of his contract with his club in June 2018.
Although the German club’s representatives have denied to have ever received any call from Liverpool regarding their promising footballer, Sport Bild insists Jurgen Klopp is preparing an opening bid to sign Meyer in the summer.
Representatives of Schalke, however, have also whispered that the player is not willing to sign a contract extension with his club which means he could leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer on the cheap.
According to reports in Germany, Klopp is preparing an opening £ 17 million bid which, however, may not be enough to persuade Schalke to sell the promising winger who has already managed one goal in four appearances with senior Germany national team.
