Liverpool bosshas reassured fans that the club will splash the cash this summer to try to make a title challenge next season. Ahead of this evening’s big Premier League clash against Arsenal, the German admitted that the squad lacks strength in depth after a woeful 2017 which saw the Anfield club pick up just six points in February.

Klopp remains upbeat however, stating that; “We still have to make the right transfers, but we will have to make transfers of course. If we perform at the highest level nobody asks for new players but if you don’t everybody asks for them. That is the situation we are in and we are working on it already. We will spend money in the summer.”



Klopp accepted that he should have brought a couple of new faces into the club when Sadio Mane was away on AFCON 2017 duty, explaining that; “One or two players in January, when we had problems with injury and the Africa Cup would [have been] cool,” he said. “Could we have had more? Yes, but the transfer window in the winter didn’t give us any.”



“We had this problem, but we will be prepared for the summer for sure and we all have the same plan: sporting director, scouting department, owners, myself. We want to make this club as big and as successful as possible.”