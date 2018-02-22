Liverpool: Klopp reveals Juventus target should recover in time to face Real Madrid
04 May at 20:30Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media earlier today ahead of his side’s crucial Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. The fitness of Juventus target Emre Can was one of the main topics of discussion ahead of The Reds’ forthcoming UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. Here is what he had to say:
“He has done a lot of things and it feels really good but, in the end, you always need a doctor to tell you: ‘Now it’s fine, you can go again.’ That’s the situation. I think he will have a scan on Monday and then we will know more.
“I don’t know exactly what he did but it’s something to do with a bone in his back. He couldn’t really move properly. Now it looks like he can do pretty much everything normal. But somebody needs to tell him that it’s really fine. That would be good news for us.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
