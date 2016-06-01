Raul Jimenez. The 25-year-old Mexican frontman has netted eight times in 18 games for the Lisbon giants this season and whilst the club have stated that he is going nowhere in January, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be already planning a summer assault. With both Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge failing to convince the German tactician, the £22 million rated striker is believed to be the Merseyside club’s primary target for next season.

Reports from Squawka state that Liverpool are lining up a summer move for Benfica striker. The 25-year-old Mexican frontman has netted eight times in 18 games for the Lisbon giants this season and whilst the club have stated that he is going nowhere in January, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be already planning a summer assault. With both Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge failing to convince the German tactician, the £22 million rated striker is believed to be the Merseyside club’s primary target for next season.

Jimenez joined the Portuguese side for a club record fee of £18 million from Atletico Madrid in 2015 after just one season in the Spanish capital. Despite a slow start to his career with Benfica, the Mexican international has made a great start to the current campaign and has the credentials that Klopp believes, can add more fire-power to his attack.





