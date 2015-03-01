Daniel Sturridge will be off-loaded in the summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that strikerwill be off-loaded in the summer. Sunsport states that after recent comments made by the German tactician, the 27-year-old will be playing his football elsewhere next term.

Sturridge has only made five Premier League starts this season for the Merseyside club and when it was putt to Klopp in a recent interview if he intended to sell the player at the end of the current campaign he replied; “I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection. We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.”



He went to explain that; “Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time."



After another injury ravaged campaign, Sturridge looks set to miss the weekend’s big Premier League clash against Arsenal.